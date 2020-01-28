GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro-based Mack Trucks and NASCAR have inked a multiyear extension of their partnership agreement, which continues the designation of Mack as the Official Hauler of NASCAR.

As part of the agreement, Mack will continue to provide a dedicated fleet of customized Mack Anthem, 70-inch stand-up sleeper models specified to meet the needs of NASCAR’s schedule.

“For the past several years, NASCAR has entrusted Mack to haul the critical technology and equipment needed to complete a successful race weekend, and we’ve delivered,” said John Walsh, Mack vice president of marketing.

