RALEIGH, N.C. — Television personality and a chef to the stars Kenny Gilbert has just announced that he will open a new restaurant in Raleigh in early 2020.

Called Cut and Gather, Gilbert’s new eatery will be located in a new building at 13100 Falls of Neuse Road and will feature a menu of wood fired, Southern-style cuisine.

Expect a menu of BBQ, seafood, meats and other regional dishes cooked using woodturning ovens, grills and smokers.

For more information on the new restaurant, click here to read the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

