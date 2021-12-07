Triad Goodwill hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

The Triad Goodwill is partnering with GuilfordWorks and NCWorks to host a hiring event for individuals who've been incarcerated or have a criminal background.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Finding a job can be a challenging task, especially for those who've been incarcerated or have a criminal background.

The job fair is geared towards individuals returning to society.

Rhonda Pass, Good Will Industries Director of Special Programs, said job seekers with a criminal history face a number of obstacles.

"When it comes to employment, they run into to I may have the skill set, I may have the transportation, but when I show up I have a background," Pass explained.

Pass said more ex-offenders have struggled to find jobs in the past year and a half due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Several employers will be participating including Rice Toyota, National Pipe and Plastic, City of Greensboro, Bojangles, Precor/Peloton, Triad Goodwill and more.

"If they can find someone to help them navigate, get the skill set, and just give them an opportunity," Pass said.

"They turn out to be the best workers that we have."

Pass said resources and information will be available for those looking to have their records expunged.

The Second Chance Hiring Event will be July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church located at 1210 S Eugene St. in Greensboro.