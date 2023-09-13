Truist announces 'sizable reduction' in workforce as part of cost-saving plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based bank Truist Financial Corp. announced plans for a “sizable reduction” in its workforce during a conference presentation to investors on Monday.
It’s part of the bank’s larger plan to cut costs. The bank said it plans to reduce about $750 million in costs over the next few quarters, including at least $300 million in annual workforce.
Truist hasn’t said what specific jobs will be cut or when and where they could happen.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.