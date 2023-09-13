Truist announces 'sizable reduction' in workforce as part of cost-saving plan

The bank said it plans to reduce costs by $750 million, which includes $300 million in annual workforce.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based bank Truist Financial Corp. announced plans for a “sizable reduction” in its workforce during a conference presentation to investors on Monday.

It’s part of the bank’s larger plan to cut costs. The bank said it plans to reduce about $750 million in costs over the next few quarters, including at least $300 million in annual workforce.

Truist hasn’t said what specific jobs will be cut or when and where they could happen.

