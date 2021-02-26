'We’re excited to be at this chapter of this pandemic' |Triad businesses ready for eased restrictions

For the first time in almost a year, Undercurrent Restaurant in Greensboro will close at normal business hours.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday eased COVID-19 restrictions go into effect.

Restaurants, breweries, retail stores and gyms no longer have to follow a curfew and can operate at 50% capacity.

Wes Wheeler the owner of Undercurrent restaurant downtown Greensboro said he's ready.

Friday is the first time in almost a year the restaurant will close at its normal business hours.

"We’re excited to be at this chapter of this pandemic," Wheeler said.

They’re already starting to see business pick up.

"We are looking at a bit of a busier evening and tomorrow evening looks better," Wheeler said. "It's good to have good news right now."

Wheeler said the extra business hours won’t take much preparation.

Reservations and limited walk-ins will keep them on track with the 50% capacity rule.

The lifted stay at home order is something movie theatres hope will draw people out.

Jennifer Talley owns the historic Graham Cinema.

"It's a beautiful old historic theatre circa 1928 it has survived this many years as a result of our loyal customer base," Talley said. "We hope folks will come out and feel safe doing so."

Talley said they don’t plan to have any showings later than 7 p.m. until movie goers show more interest.

It’s been a challenge for theatres across the Triad with the movie industry holding off on releasing new films.

For venues and event spaces the governors announcement is good news.

They’ll be able to open for the first time at 30% capacity, but not all event spaces are re-opening.

Heather Dodson the president of the Greensboro Regional Relators Association said their event center will stay closed.

"Even with the new ordinances lifted a little," Heather Dodson said. "With our bathroom situation it's hard to keep people 6 feet apart."

They typically rent their space out for community meetings and weddings.

"The event center is a big part of our revenue with the rentals and events we do typically host there," Dodson. "Its been an impact."