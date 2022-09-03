How much money did Carolina schools receive from the American Rescue Plan?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past year, federal funds have been flowing into states' colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Overall, a total of $29.9 billion was provided to the states, with the Department of Education expecting at least half of those funds to be used to provide direct relief to students.
WCNC and WLTX both looked at how much North and South Carolina schools got from the federal government.
In North Carolina, Historically Black Colleges and Universities received more than $168 million. Below is the breakdown:
- Elizabeth City State University: $9.4 million
- Fayetteville State University: $25.7 million
- Livingstone College: $6.88 million
- North Carolina A&T State University: $53 million
- North Carolina Central University: $38.5 million
- Shaw University: $5.9 million
- St. Augustine’s University: $4.09 million
- Winston-Salem State University: $23.9 million
Community colleges in North Carolina also received significant funding:
- Central Piedmont Community College: $39 million
- Davidson County Community College: $8.8 million
- Isothermal Community College: $3.5 million
- Lenoir Community College: $3.8 million
- Mitchell Community College: $5 million
- Rockingham Community College: $3.3 million
- Southeastern Community College: $3.2 million
- Surry Community College: $5 million
- Wayne Community College: $6 million
- Western Piedmont Community College: $3.9 million
- Wilkes Community College: $4.6 million
Other major universities in the state received their share of HEERF money, including:
- North Carolina State University: $50 million
- UNC-Chapel Hill: $45 million
- UNC-Charlotte: $69 million
- UNC-Greensboro: $52 million
- Wake Forest University: $8.5 million
- Western Carolina University: $25 million
- Duke University: $17 million
- Davidson College: $3 mill
- Appalachian State University: $42 million
South Carolina's share of HEERF included over $601 million for 79 colleges and universities, including $178 million for community colleges.
According to the American Rescue Plan, this is how funds to South Carolina institutions were distributed:
Community colleges in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- Midlands Technical College: $27,448,106
- Trident Technical College: $25,174,923
- Horry-Georgetown Technical College: $18,426,264
- Tri-County Technical College: $14,645,103
- Piedmont Technical College: $13,657,895
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- South Carolina State University: $24,839,400
- Benedict College: $22,424,080
- Claflin University: $21,574,206
- Allen University: $12,760,702
- Denmark Technical College: $8,529,645
- Morris College: $8,090,968
- Clinton College: $7,170,012
- Voorhees College: $6,553,949
Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- Piedmont Technical College: $13,657,895
- Florence ‐ Darlington Technical College: $11,878,083
- Central Carolina Technical College: $11,015,425
- Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College: $7,617,311
- Limestone University: $6,692,453
Examples of other colleges and universities in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- University of South Carolina-Columbia: $55,131,200
- Clemson University: $36,192,610
- Coastal Carolina University: $27,094,204
- Greenville Technical College: $25,297,884