How much money did Carolina schools receive from the American Rescue Plan?

The US Department of Education broke down state-by-state numbers for federal funds to colleges and universities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past year, federal funds have been flowing into states' colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Overall, a total of $29.9 billion was provided to the states, with the Department of Education expecting at least half of those funds to be used to provide direct relief to students.

WCNC and WLTX both looked at how much North and South Carolina schools got from the federal government.

In North Carolina, Historically Black Colleges and Universities received more than $168 million. Below is the breakdown:

Community colleges in North Carolina also received significant funding:

Other major universities in the state received their share of HEERF money, including:

South Carolina's share of HEERF included over $601 million for 79 colleges and universities, including $178 million for community colleges.

According to the American Rescue Plan, this is how funds to South Carolina institutions were distributed:

Community colleges in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:

Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include: