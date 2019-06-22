GREENSBORO, N.C. — Check out all the cool rides at the "Cops and Rodders" car show in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department hosted the fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Anyone could check out the cars for free.

'Cops and Rodders' Car Show in Greensboro Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics. Greensboro Police Department hosted the "Cops and Rodders" fundraiser Friday night for the Special Olympics.

Prizes were raffled off to visitors, and there was a minimum donation of $15 to put your car on display.

"This is fabulous. We got great weather, and people bringing all kinds of cars out - from McLarens to Mustangs to Fords to Dodges, you name it - we're covering the gamut of cars, and it goes to show you what car people can do when you can bring them all together to support a good cause," said Lieutenant Calvin Stevens.

Greensboro Police teamed up with Hane-Lineberry funeral homes and the High Point Police Department for the fundraiser.