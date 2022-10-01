Report: Charlotte is the 8th fastest-growing city in the US

Charlotte's growth was attributed to being a major banking center, the addition of tens of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in manufacturing investments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It would be an understatement to say Charlotte's growing — quickly — but now the Queen City has been named among the 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School named Charlotte the No. 8 fastest-growing city in the country as part of its 2022 American Growth Project. The report measured cities' economies based on several factors, including consumption, investment, government spending, as well as household and business incomes to rank the metros with the most rapid growth.

Charlotte received high marks for adding 12,000 new jobs in the second quarter of 2022, and for being the country's second-largest banking center behind New York City. Several major banks: Bank of America, Truist Financial and Wells Fargo call the Queen City home, but there's more to Charlotte's economy than that.

"Financial services are not the city's only standout sector, with education, health and professional and business services all outperforming national averages," researchers said.

Charlotte's growth in the manufacturing industry was also noticed, with the report citing Red Bull's $740 million campus in Concord as a major factor in job growth in the metro.

Top 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities

San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Dallas, Texas Denver, Colorado Salt Lake City, Utah Charlotte, North Carolina New Orleans, Louisiana Orlando, Florida