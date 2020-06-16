Charlotte adds 250 new jobs as part of Chime Solutions expansion

The new jobs will be for licensed life and health insurance agents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chime Solutions, an Atlanta-based customer-contact service provider announced Tuesday that it will expand in Charlotte, adding 250 new jobs.

The new jobs will be for licensed life and health insurance agents. Chime Solutions is providing free training and testing for qualified candidates in partnership with Central Piedmont Community College.

“Today’s announcement shows that Charlotte truly is open for business and I’m grateful that Mark and Shelly Wilson have decided to bring these jobs to our city,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “These new jobs, along with the upskilling that will be provided to employees is a testament of our commitment to supporting the diverse workforce that we’re proud to have here in Charlotte. This will be an excellent use of Opportunity Hiring Grant program and we’re looking forward to helping our friends at Chimes Solutions fill these jobs quickly with deserving and talented people.”

The City of Charlotte awarded Chime Solutions its first Opportunity Hiring Grant, which incentivizes the company to hire candidates seeking employment from workforce development partners. The North Carolina Community College System awarded Chime Solutions a Customized Training Program grant that will be facilitated by Central Piedmont Community College. CPCC will upskill job candidates by providing pre-licensing training at no cost to new employees seeking these positions.

“We are thrilled to be expanding in Charlotte and I want to thank Mayor Lyles and her team for the work they did to get us here,” Chime CEO Mark Wilson said. “This partnership and the jobs that we’re bringing to Charlotte fit perfectly with the city’s upward mobility goals and it also gives us access to a very talented workforce. We are excited to be here and I look forward to a great future in Charlotte.”

Chime Solutions, a minority-owned, family business, positions its job opportunities as a pathway for upward mobility and fosters a company culture that empowers its employees through career development and workplace initiatives that improve overall quality of life.

The project partners include the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina Community College System and Central Piedmont Community College.