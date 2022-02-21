x
Charlotte among hardest-working cities in the US, study finds

The average American worker puts in over 1,700 hours per year. What North Carolina city is the hardest working?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're all working harder than ever to reach our goals with the American worker putting in more than 1,700 hours a year. 

That's over 400 more hours than workers in the United Kingdom and Germany, according to a Wallethub study. The study also found the hardest-working cities in America, and Charlotte is in the top 30. 

According to Wallethub, Charlotte is No. 27 for hardest-working American cities, out of 116. North Carolina was also represented by Raleigh and Durham, which came in at Nos. 23 and 24, respectively. Greensboro, North Carolina, came in at No. 81. 

Anchorage, Alaska, was ranked No. 1 overall, followed by Washington, D.C., Virginia Beach, San Francisco and Irving, Texas. 

The study used 11 key metrics to rank the cities, with data ranging from the unemployment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

