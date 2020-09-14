City of Charlotte creates program to help businesses in the food, beverage industry that have been impacted by COVID-19

The program is part of the city's Open for Business initiative, which will distribute $50 million to small businesses headquartered within Charlotte city limits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte on Monday announced the Food Service Recovery Grant Program, which will provide $4 million to qualifying local businesses in the food and beverage industry that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is part of the city's Open for Business initiative, which will distribute $50 million to small businesses headquartered within Charlotte city limits and the local workforce impacted by COVID-19.

The application period opens at Noon on Monday, September 21, and closes on Monday, October 19. Grant funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Restaurants, bars, food trucks, and caterers with five or fewer employees are eligible for $10,000 in grants, and those with six or more employees can be awarded $25,000. Approximately 350 businesses will receive grant funding.



To be eligible, applicants must:

Be headquartered within Charlotte city limits

Have been established before January 1, 2020

Have earned revenue of more than $30,000 in 2019

Not be currently engaged in bankruptcy proceedings

Not be a non-profit, liquor store or adult entertainment establishment