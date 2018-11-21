GASTON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Era Polymers Corporation, an Australian manufacturer that specializes in polyurethane chemistry, is creating 20 jobs by opening its first industrial facility in the United States right here in North Carolina.

Era Polymers produces polyurethane products that are sold in more than 70 countries worldwide. Their first American plant will be in Stanley, a small town in Gaston County. A sales growth in North America prompted the company to search for a new business location in the United States. Era's headquarters are in Sydney, Australia.

RELATED | 626 New Jobs Coming To Forsyth County As National General Insurance Hires

“Advanced manufacturers from around the world continue to choose North Carolina as the ideal place to expand,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “Our skilled workforce combined with our central east coast location enable international companies that locate here to serve customers efficiently across the United States and North America.”

A report from Cooper's office says the average annual wage of the new jobs will be $66,250. The average wage in Gaston County is currently $38,780.

RELATED | FedEx Ground Hiring 1,100 Seasonal Jobs In Greensboro Area

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY