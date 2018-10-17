ROXBORO, N.C. -- An Indiana company that makes outdoor furniture from recycled plastic is opening a new North Carolina manufacturing site that expects to employ about 380 workers in five years.

More Jobs: 1,000 Jobs Coming To Greensboro With Publix New Distribution Center

A committee of North Carolina officials that approves major tax breaks on Tuesday cleared Poly-Wood LLC to receive up to $5 million in state and local incentives if it meets hiring and investment targets.

The jobs will pay an average of $43,300, greater than the Person County average.

The company will produce outdoor furniture from post-consumer plastic bottles like those used to distribute milk and detergent. The Syracuse, Indiana-based company's new site near Roxboro will also process plastic for resale.

The company also considered locations in Virginia and South Carolina.

Find out more: Poly-Wood LLC

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.