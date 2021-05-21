Want to make some summer cash? 500 jobs available for teens

The job fair will be held this Saturday, May 22 at Four Seasons Mall. Teens can get jobs with the Hoppers, bowling alleys, trampoline parks, city pools, and more.

Teenagers looking for summer jobs have the chance to get hired this weekend.

Greensboro Police and community employers are holding a hiring event at Four Seasons Mall on Saturday, May 22 from 2-6 p.m. The event will feature over 500 jobs available at various businesses and organizations like the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Celebration Station, Carolina Pool Management, the City's Parks and Recreation Department, fast food restaurants, and more.

The job fair is part of GPD's Game-Changing Community Connectors initiative - an effort to help local businesses fill hundreds of open jobs and help teens make some extra summer cash.

Teens will need to be with a parent if coming to the job fair after 4 p.m., per the Four Seasons Mall rules.

GPD Chief Brian James started the 500 Jobs For Kids as part of his larger effort to address violent crime and the underlying issues that can lead to crime.

Here's a look at some of the positions that are available and how many:

Greensboro Grasshoppers | Food and Beverage | 15 jobs available

Celebration Station | Team Members | 25 jobs available

City of Greensboro Parks & Recreation Aquatics | Lifeguards | 20 jobs available

Carolina Pool Management | Lifeguards, Pool Attendants | 50 jobs available

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers | Cashiers and Cooks | 20 jobs available

Spare Time Entertainment | Party Patrol, Server Assistant, etc. | 15 jobs available

Rockin' Jump | Trampoline Park Team Member | 15 jobs available

