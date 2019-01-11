GREENSBORO, N.C. — We can finally cross Halloween off our calendars, but now it's time to think about the rest of the holidays. You know? The ones where we spend most of our money.

If money is on your mind, maybe some seasonal work is right for you. Hundreds of seasonal jobs are up for grabs in the Triad.

ADECCO

Adecco is accepting applications for approximately 1,000 warehouse and call center positions in High Point. These jobs will provide holiday season support to Ralph Lauren.

You can apply directly at the company's future location at 7015 Albert Pick Road, Suite C in Greensboro. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can also apply online or text “apply” to (336) 728-6113.

According to Adecco, 889 of the warehouse positions still available and 295 have been filled in the first week of hiring.

UPS

UPS is hiring over 640 jobs in Greensboro for the holiday season. Today, the company held its annual one-day hiring event, which they call "UPS Brown Friday." The event is open to all at the UPS Greensboro Hub located at 3009 Executive Drive. The jobs available will be for driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.