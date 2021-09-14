Looking for a job? Over 500 jobs up for grabs in Greensboro and surrounding area

The career fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Career Center of the Southeast will host a job fair this Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace Building out at the coliseum.

“The Career Center is on a personal mission to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021,” the Career Center of the Southeast wrote in a news release. “We are at the finish line!”

The career will home to employers from FedEx to Ralph Lauren and more.

Who are some employers you could meet?

HerbaLife

FedEx

Diverse Staffing

Hanes Brands

Ralph Lauren

United Legacy Staffing, LLC

Rego

XLC Services

Lowes Foods

Bradley Personnel

Mountaire

Greensboro Police Department

Graham Personnel Services

Guilford Child Development

Career Center – Network

Caring Hands Home Health, Inc.

Qualified Staffing

Jewers Doors US, Inc.

Best Logistics Group

