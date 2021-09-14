Looking for a job? Over 500 jobs up for grabs in Greensboro and surrounding area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Career Center of the Southeast will host a job fair this Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace Building out at the coliseum.
“The Career Center is on a personal mission to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021,” the Career Center of the Southeast wrote in a news release. “We are at the finish line!”
The career will home to employers from FedEx to Ralph Lauren and more.
Who are some employers you could meet?
- HerbaLife
- FedEx
- Diverse Staffing
- Hanes Brands
- Ralph Lauren
- United Legacy Staffing, LLC
- Rego
- XLC Services
- Lowes Foods
- Bradley Personnel
- Mountaire
- Greensboro Police Department
- Graham Personnel Services
- Guilford Child Development
- Career Center – Network
- Caring Hands Home Health, Inc.
- Qualified Staffing
- Jewers Doors US, Inc.
- Best Logistics Group
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775