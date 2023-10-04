Tyson Foods downsizing its Wilkesboro facility

A facility in Wilkesboro is getting rid of more than 100 positions.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Tyson Foods Inc. is getting rid of more than 100 positions in Wilkesboro, causing dozens of workers to move to another shift or apply at other Tyson Foods Facilities.

173 second shift positions have been eliminated, affecting 107 people in Guilford County, according to GuilfordWorks.

GuilfordWorks, a career center focused on helping people find jobs who are impacted by unemployment and underemployment, is getting ready to support those who may have lost their jobs at Tyson Foods Inc.

The NCWorks Career Centers in Guilford and Forsyth counties provide services designed to help someone find employment and give access to training, and other resources.

A spokesperson from Tyson Foods said:

“After careful consideration, and in response to customer demand, we have reduced the number of positions on second shift at the Tyson Foods Wilkesboro complex. We realize the impact on our team members and supporting them is our priority. We were able to offer team members working the second shift the opportunity to take other positions at the Wilkesboro plant and already, many are moving to the first shift. They can also apply for positions at other Tyson Foods facilities.”

