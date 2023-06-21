5 steps to get your grill ready for summer cookouts

Getting your grill in tip-top shape comes down to how you prepare.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday marks the first official day of summer, which means it’s grilling season. No matter your grill preference, prepping and cleaning prior to cooking is essential to turning out tasty barbecue all summer long.

Here are five steps to get your grill ready, according to AARP:

1. Clean the grates.

A clean slate for the season is a must.

Besides, putting in the work to rid your grates of any leftover grease and grime will make the food you grill taste better.

2. Prep the grates.

Now that you’ve cleaned them, rub some oil on the grates to counteract any rust build-up.

3. Check your tools.

If they’re broken or chipped, replace them. If they’re a little rusted, use oil to remove it.

4. Invest.

If you’re still grilling without a meat thermometer, make this the year you get one!

5. Cover it.

Now that your grill is clean and ready to go, keep it that way by protecting it from the elements.

