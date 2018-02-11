Black & Decker is recalling 641,000 hammer drills due to an injury hazard.

The company says the side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, and possibly an injury.

The recall involves side handles supplied with Porter-Cable brand model PC70THD ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drills, Black & Decker brand model DR560 ½ Inch Drill/Drivers, and Bostitch brand models BTE140 and BTE141 ½ Inch Hammer Drills.

The tools were sold online and in stores from January 2010 through July 2018 for between $50 and $100.

Black & Decker has received 11 reports of side handles slipping or breaking. There has been one report of a shoulder injury.

Consumers should stop using the drills and contact Black & Decker for a free replacement side handle by calling 888-284-3070.

