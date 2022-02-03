Companies like Opendoor creating chaos in housing market

One Triad realtor explains how companies are coming in and buying homes over asking price in cash and sight unseen. They're then turning them into rentals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Throughout the pandemic, the housing market has had its ups and down. It has been great for sellers, but not so easy for buyers.

However, there's another problem arising that has made inventory even lower.

Melissa Greer is a realtor and broker with Berkshire Hathaway. She said companies are coming in, some local and some national, and buying homes in cash, sight unseen and thousands over the asking price.

She said recently, she listed a home and someone from the company, Opendoor, called within ten minutes offering $30,000 over the asking price in cash.

While it may sound like a great deal for buyers, and it can be sometimes, Greer said these companies don't put down deposits and they're turning homes into rentals.

Greer said turning homes into rentals changes neighborhood dynamics and it's really hurting first time home buyers. First time home buyers can't compete with these companies.

In the past six months, she said these companies have had nearly 40 closings on homes and about 80% of them were above asking price.

She said this only adds pressure to an already challenging market, especially when it comes to renting.

"If someone comes in and they want to rent, that is an unbelievably challenging thing to find a house for someone to rent right now that's reasonable because there's so many people that can't find a house to buy that they're renting," Greer said.

She also added that interest rates have started to rise in the past two weeks, but she doesn't see this having a huge impact on payments because the inventory is low and people are used to paying above asking price.

Greer said she believes by spring, things will start looking up.