What to do if the power goes out and stays out?

A couple of hours without power is an inconvenience. A few days may require you to take some of these steps.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've lived around here long enough you know the power can go out in extreme weather or due to down power lines from a car crash.

Hurricane Laura is a good reminder to make sure you're always prepared for an outage.

You should have a list of important phone numbers written down on paper in case your phone dies. That should include family members, even local hospitals.

Here at WFMY, we're all required to have what's called a go-bag in our car in case of breaking news. It's got weather-appropriate clothing and anything you'd need in an overnight bag. Experts suggest you have one too, in case you need to leave your home in a hurry.