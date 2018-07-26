GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Triad businesses are looking for ways to help employees and clients of Chakras Spa & Salon in downtown Greensboro, which unexpectedly closed it's door.

"It absolutely breaks my heart because not only am I an owner, but I'm also a technician. And so I was a technician first," says Crystal Jones, who owns Luxury in Greensboro, a spa that offers a variety of services.

She knows what it's like to struggle financially because of an employer. "I've been working for people who I did all the hard work and my paychecks bounced," says Jones.

That's why she's offering to hire Chakras employees who are now out of work. Jones says, "Not only are they going to lose clients that they've built up all these years because they don't have anywhere to take them to, but they're also going to lose a little bit of their soul as well. They're going to lose some of their energy and momentum that they had and their love for the business because it's been so tarnished."

Other salon owners are also hoping to help, like Vicki Trone. She owns Spoiled in Greensboro.

"I've been there. I've had people shut the doors. I'm shutting down on Friday and it's Monday, so you have to scramble around. So I'm thinking about those people who are not working today. Their customers who aren't getting their hair done or nails done," says Trone.

Now Chakras employees have options. Jones hopes they'll join her team and reignite their passion for the business.

"Feel comfortable, have their clients come, relax in a positive, upbeat, fun work environment," says Jones.

Park's Edge Salon in Greensboro is one other place Chakras employees can reach out too. The owner already reached out to some of employees to let them know she's here to help.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Brewer reached out to several Chakras employees on Facebook to see what plans they have moving forward, but haven't heard back from any of them yet.

