GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Triad businesses are looking for ways to help employees and clients of Chakras Spa & Salon in downtown Greensboro, which unexpectedly closed it's doors.

Chakras Owner Tim Smith confirmed he shut the business down Monday.

“Yes, we’re unfortunately closed," he told WFMY News 2. "A very sad day for all of us here. Perhaps we just were no longer relevant downtown.”

Chakras had 24 employees at the time it was shut down.

Now Vicki Trone, the Owner of Spoiled, says she and other salon owners are willing to hire the employees that were let go.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Brewer is reaching out to Chakras employees to see what their plans are for the future.

