Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT HERE: Ecoegg Laundry Detergent For 720 Washes + Free Shipping

This could be the top household product I've ever tested. Imagine an award-winning, natural laundry product that does an incredible job with both colors and whites and that won't require you to buy detergent for three years!

Think about how much you spend right now on laundry detergent filled with chemicals that can easily compromise the integrity of your fabric. If you have sensitive skin or your a new dad like I am, I'm more careful than ever before over what type of detergent comes into contact with my infant's clothing.

The award-winning Ecoegg (also picked as a top 2018 product by the "Today Show" to improve your life) completely replaces laundry detergents and their harsh chemicals. Just pop it in the drum of your washing machine and the mineral pellets produce powerful cleaning foams that lift stains, dirt and grime.

The Ecoegg lasts for a whopping 720 loads — the equivalent of three years for the average family. I've been using this product since the start of this year and I could not be more pleased with the cleaning ability and practicality of this product.

Click the play button to see the Ecoegg in action in my home!

Features of the Ecoegg:

Completely natural and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin

Lasts for three years or 720 loads

Effectively cleans to remove dirt, grime and power through fibers

Gentle on clothing despite an effective thorough clean

Picked as a top product for 2018 by "The Today Show"

Award-winning and environmentally efficient

Easy to use and ideal for any home or washer

Works with both high efficiency and standard washers

Does not require any other detergent or additives

BUY IT HERE: Ecoegg Laundry Detergent For 720 Washes + Free Shipping

Was: $40.00

Now: $34.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA