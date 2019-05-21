Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Today, as Memorial Day approaches, IHOP is giving you an opportunity to help the families of fallen service members while also enjoying some pancakes.

IHOP locations nationwide are offering a short stack of pancakes for $1 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today with proceeds benefitting college scholarships for children of service members who died in the military. The event is being held with Children of Fallen Patriots, which helps children who have lost a parent in the military, and its goal is to raise $1 million.

A short stack includes three pancakes and typically costs around $6.70, so this is an opportunity to get a good deal while helping a good cause. Children of Fallen Patriots states that 97 percent of the students that participate in its program graduate from college debt-free.

May also is National Military Appreciation Month.

“I’m really proud of our partnership with Children of Fallen Patriots, an incredible organization that shares IHOP’s passion for taking care of families, and in this case, the children of our military heroes who gave their life for our freedom,” IHOP President Darren Rebelez said in a press release.

Click here to find an IHOP location near you.

