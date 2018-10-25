Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT HERE: $11 Off Moso FOUR Pack For Fridge and Home + Free Shipping

It’s better than baking soda, it will eliminate bacteria and protect everything from your fridge to your shoes and gym bag! In my quest to save you cash, today I showcase one of my favorite all-time products to purify the air around you, protect your produce and naturally remove stink!

We waste more than 33% of all food brought into a homes. With your typical family grocery bill around $200 per week, that’s more than $300 in the garbage every year.

Cross-contamination is all too common in every fridge. Your butter tastes like onion or garlic, your fruit can taste like cheese and fish marinating in the fridge can cause a scent-filled disaster.

Baking soda is effective to an extent but it’s costly with monthly replacements and keeping track of it can be a burden. A frugal fragrance eliminator that I’ve used for years is way better than baking soda, 100% natural and it lasts two years! It also works all over your home. From shoe stench to gym bags, the car to cooking odors and that basement smell that always seems to linger, it’s time for something that will solve the scent problem and not just mask it.

Moso's natural air-purifying bags eliminate bacteria, moisture and odors. Safe, non-toxic bamboo charcoal inside each bag absorbs everything out of the air thanks to millions of tiny pores. The bags are completely fragrance free.

Click the play button for more insight on this award-winning product.

- Remove odor, allergens and pollutants

- Prevent mold and bacteria

- Fridge bags keep produce fresher longer but absorbing the ethylene gas in your fridge

- Keeps fruits and vegetables from ripening too quickly

- Absorb additional moisture

- Fragrance free

- Chemical free

- Non toxic

- Last for two years

- Removes pet odor

- Set includes two fridge and freezer bags and two active life bags for shoes, gym bags, cars and more

Was: $34.99

Now: $23.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

