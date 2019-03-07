Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Did you know you can still shop small on Amazon.com? While Amazon is often cited as a cause of the collapse of brick and mortar stores, this shopping platform is also the reason many independent retailers can survive.

In Amazon's Small Business Impact Report from this quarter, the company indicated that it helped more than 1.9 million small and medium-sized American businesses generate more than $160 billion in 2018.

The world's largest global shopping event is just days away, and many small retailers are taking advantage of the increased interest in online shopping to offer great deals.

In fact, Amazon is helping them celebrate and find a voice amongst the thousands of other brands on Amazon.

Brand new for 2019, Amazon has created a special section of its website with special deals tied to small and emerging brands.

Titled Launch Pad and now updated with a special savings carousel for Prime Members, you can find deals in every category from small, medium and mom and pop retailers.

Some additional sections include "Shark Tank" products as well as featured inventions from Indiegogo and Kickstarter.

To take advantage of these sales right now, make sure you're a Prime Member or use this free 30-day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Member exclusive sales.

You can access the full small biz Launch Pad Prime Day sale right here.

Who is Matt Granite?

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. Matt Granite is not authorized to speak on behalf on Amazon nor are any of these recommendations made on behalf of the company. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.






