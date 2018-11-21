Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Sure, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart offer great deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But did you know that you can also shop online on many websites run by small retailers — including shops and stores we feature regularly on DEALBOSS — and still save big?

Small Business Saturday was created to promote independent retailers like Intellishopper, Pur-Well, DealParade, Dealsie and Premier Gourmet. You can support those retailers now by checking out some of the top holiday deals they're offering online now. Here is my ranking of the Top 10 overall - with all of these prices now beating Amazon pricing and all other big-box retailers.

1) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

*Just one charge lasts you up to 6 months!!

2) 50 percent off super-bright collapsible indoor/outdoor LED lanterns with free shipping

Was: $32.00

Now: $15.99

3) $24 off Mega Power wireless smartphone charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

4) $150 off Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

5) $50 off Apple-Airpod equivalent wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

6) $100 off Samsung, Lenovo and Acer Chromebooks with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

7) $40 off top-rated five-star 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $64.99

Now: $24.99

8) $100 off top-rated non-stick Italian cookware set with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

9) $40 off 12-piece multi-tool with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

10) $45 off Striiv smart watches and fitness trackers with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $34.99

