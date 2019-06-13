Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

As I was searching through all of the Father's Day sales today and combing the retail sites for coupons, I had to do a double take when I saw this.

Oddly timed with Father's Day and a promotion unlike anything I typically see from Kate Spade (especially this time of year), the company is offering up to 75% off merchandise plus an additional 10% off if you spend $150 or more.

Timed to run today through Father's Day, it would appear as though Kate Spade has launched a Father's Day sale — perhaps so mom can treat herself while she is treating someone else or maybe dad wants to treat a daughter? I have no clue why this sale has popped up with this bizarre timing.

With reductions of up to 75% off and your average savings of 40% off per item, I rarely see sales of this magnitude from brands that have this type of resonance.

Kate Spade continues to dominate on the designer market and boasts an appeal to women of all ages. The prices are often too steep for comfort but the reductions online right now are quite simply the best you will see this year.

What makes this sale different from what I saw for Valentine's Day and then in the early spring is Kate Spade is allowing an additional coupon on top of their regular sales prices. That is the rarity. For any item already on sale and any order of $150 or more, use code EXTRAEXTRA to shave an additional 10% off the total bill.

Please keep in mind that where marked most items are final sale.

Here are the best deals online right now:

$210 off Lakeland Drive Marina Tote

Was: $299.00

Now: $89.00

$170 off Laurel Way Greer crossbody purse

Was: $229.00

Now: $59.00

$229 off Hayes Small Satchel (new)

Was: $328.00

Now: $99.00

$209 off Carter Caden Backpacks

Was: $348.00

Now: $139.00

$189 off Weller Street Declan

Was: $248.00

Now: $59.00

You can access the full sale right here.

