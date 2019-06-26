Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $54 off New Beats By Dre In Ear X Headphones with free shipping

As we count down to Prime Day, I'm showcasing the biggest deals you can buy at lower-than-Amazon-pricing direct from distributors across the country.

The same products you see on DEALBOSS will be on sale for Prime Day, except right these deals are $5 to $10 less. On Prime Day, many of the same items I'm showcasing right here may cost as much as 10% more as companies adjust to recover their costs of selling on Amazon.com.

With that being said, my promise to you is every major Prime Day deal early (with the exception of the Amazon made products like Echo and Fire Tablets) and guaranteed in stock, which brings us to today!

I have never been a fan of Beats by Dre. My argument is always that you're paying for an aesthetic or brand name that doesn't always correlate with performance. While there is no doubts Beats can perform, I often feature headphones at a fraction of the cost that do the exact same thing.

One big exceptions is the new Beats by Dre X Earphones. With just five minutes of charging, they can provide two hours of playback! I have never tested a pair of headphones that do such a great job balancing battery life with sound quality.

Ideal for the gym, dog-walking, podcasts and streaming, these headphones live up to the hype. Since Apple purchased Beats by Dre several years ago, the performance and technical aspects of these headphones have improved. Apple knows a great deal about batteries and charging. I've enjoyed experiencing these huge improvements for a pair of headphones you can score right now.

Typically the new Beats X wireless earphones sell for $130. Several retailers have launched their Prime Day pricing options at $100 plus shipping fees. The deal I found scores you the same earphones with free shipping and a $95.99 price.

Please keep in mind that many of the $99 selling prices you see online are for refurbished or "refreshed" Beats by Dre products. The ones I am featuring are brand-new and 100% authentic with a warranty.

Features of the Beats by Dre X Earphones:

Ideal for the gym, dog-walking, summer travel and back to school.

Wireless in-ear headphones Class 1 Bluetooth for tangle-free listening.

Solid base and crisp acoustics.

Eight-hour battery life.

Fast Fuel five-minute charge provides two hours of playback time.

4 sizes of eartips provide customized comfort.

RemoteTalk allows you to take calls, control your music, and activate Siri.

Prime Day pricing available today.

Was: $149.99

Now: $95.99

