Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

When Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday, you know you're in for some truly stellar freebies considering fewer people have dayside work obligations. Let's start with a brief bit of history before the bargains.

Cinco de Mayo is an Mexican holiday celebrated May 5. It commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French on May 5, 1862. Many in America use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to party — and there are many deals and freebies which you can take advantage of today through Sunday.

Here are the best deals you can enjoy:

Applebee's: Applebee's cocktail of the month — a $1 Dollarita — is available all month long and includes a 10-ounce mug filled with tequila and class margarita mix.

Bahama Breeze: Like Applebee's this deal also runs all month — but is not available on Mother's Day at participating locations. $10 create your own premium tequila and rum flights. Classic margaritas are $5.

Bar Louie: Two specialty tacos are $5 and $5 drink specials are available on two special cocktails today through Sunday.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company: $4 Corona extra beer bottles and $1 tacos all day on Cinco De Mayo.

California Pizza Kitchen: $5 fresh Agave Lime Margaritas all day Sunday.



Chili's: $5 for the Presidente Margarita, the Tequila Trifecta or a draft beer on Sunday.

Chipotle: Spend $10 or more and score free delivery on Sunday through Doordash.



Chopt: 20 percent off Mexican Caesar salads today through Sunday for orders placed online using coupon code SaladCinco. Not available for orders placed in store.

Cumblerland Farms: Credit goes to delish.com for this trick. Text CHOS to 64827 on Saturday or Sunday to get $1 nachos.

El Pollo Loco: Now through Sunday fire-grilled chicken tostadas are $5 and street corn tostadas are also $5.

Hungry Howie's: Large one topping pizzas are $5.55 through Sunday with coupon code CINC019.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: $5 margaritas, $3 tacos, $3 tequila shots are available on Sunday.

Margarita's Mexican Restaurant: Special deals and savings vary by location but run today through Sunday and are posted on the restaurant chain's website.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Double reward points are available Friday and Saturday; on Sunday, the first 50 people in line get a fee Cinco de Mayo shirt.

Schlotzsky's: $5 scores you a fiesta chicken sandwich, medium drink and bag of chips on Sunday.

Taco Cabana: Six pack of Falutas is $5 on Saturday; Sunday is an all-day happy hour if you find yourself celebrating in Texas.

Taco John's: $5.55 scores you five beef soft-shell tacos at participating locations.

TGI Friday's: Get $5 Margaritas, $5 Patron Shots and $5 Dos Equis 23-ounce draft beers on Sunday.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill: $2 margaritas and $2 sauza and $2 Corona beers today through Sunday.

Yard House: Salted watermelon, pomegranate and house margaritas are $5 on Sunday at participating locations.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.























