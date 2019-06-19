Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's rare to find this many sales already online as summer begins! After a slower spring retail season, stores are employing all sorts of tactics to capture your attention this summer. They want you to spend but I want you to save, so I've made a list of the top deals of the summer.



You'll notice many Amazon deals are absent from this list which is deliberate since Prime Day is right around corner. With that being said, every single item on this list is tied to summer and beating the heat or at least enjoying it more. These items are all Prime Day safe and will not drop to a lower price in a few weeks unless otherwise noted.

Happy summer savings!



Up to 75% off Summer Sole-Stice shoe sale

**Includes Nike, Reebok, Crocs, Sandals and other major brands

***Sandal deals are available right here.



Frontier summer airfare sale with fares as low as $34

***Airfare must be booked before June 30

***Valid through Aug. 28



Up to 20% off Hyatt Hotels and Resort "Big Summer Break" sale

*** Book by Aug. 27 for vacation dates anytime before Sept. 2



$30 off the best selling hammock on Amazon (holds 450 pounds)

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99

**Free shipping for everyone



50% off second guests on Royal Caribbean plus onboard savings

Summer splash sale runs for four days (and then additional discounts rotate)



Up to 30% off boating sale at Walmart

**Includes accessories, covers, motors and more



Up to 40% off patio furniture and conversation sets at Wayfair

***Lowest recorded prices. On par with July 4 and Labor Day deals!



$110 off Honeywell Portable 10,000 BTU air conditioner with free shipping

Was: $449.00

Now: $339.00



$38 off Haier 5,000 BTU window air conditioner with free shipping

Was: $167.00

Now: $129.00



$23 off Cool Hydrating ICE Towel (TWO PACK) with free shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $16.99



Up to 30% off outdoor power equipment at Lowe's

***Includes power tools, mowers, blowers and DIY items



$23 off the best selling Handsome expandable garden hose with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $36.99

***Includes bonus spray attachment for watering grass and flower beds



Up to 40% off major appliances July 4th sale (online early!)

***Valid on all purchases until July 7



Up to 15% off grills and grilling accessories at Home Depot

***Prices will be 10% lower across the country for July 4th weekend



$25 off already reduced 12-foot-by-30-foot Intex above-ground pool with pump filter

Was: $160.00

Now: $134.39

**Free two-day shipping



$14 off large pool float / river and lake inflatable boat with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $36.99



50% - 70% off family bathing suit sale at Macy's

***Many of the best prices offered for the summer



Up to 40% off summer clothing and bathing suits at Hollister

***Clearance section was just expanded with more deals



Up to 50% off at Abercrombie with an extra 15% off entire purchase

****Use code: 14980



$80 off Apple Watch 3 sport band edition with free two-day shipping

Was: $279.00

Now: $199.00

