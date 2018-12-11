Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Smart Power Bank + Jump Start Accessories + Free Shipping

The most powerful power bank I've ever tested is now at Black Friday pricing, and it's just in time to power all that holiday tech, your struggling smartphone or even your car in an emergency situation. Shoppers will line up for this price on Black Friday, and Amazon will post it as a lightning deal, but we have it now.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and easily store in a glove compartment, the iClever's battery is so powerful it can quickly charge an Android device, iPhone or iPad Pro and it has enough juice to jump start a vehicle! If you're on the road this holiday season, the iClever is one of the smartest deals you'll find, and it's complete with an SOS light, accessories and jumper cables.

Click the play button to see this power bank in action.

Features of the Smart iClever Portable Car & Truck Jump Starter/Power Bank:

Charges smartphones and tablets twice as fast as a traditional power bank

Can jump start a 3L gas or 2.5 diesel vehicle over 20 times on one charge

Jumps start trucks, cars, boats, SUV’s, tractors and small yachts

Rugged and extremely compact design

Includes highly durable and powerful jump cables

Ultra bright flashlight with SOS mode

Emergency light will make you visible to emergency responders

Includes all charge cords, accessories and crocodile spark-proof clamps

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Smart Power Bank + Jump Start Accessories + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA