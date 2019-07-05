Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The days leading up to Mother's Day are jam-packed with all sorts of sales, and designer watches are the top pick today. In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, if you are celebrating mom, an anniversary, birthday or simply want to treat yourself, one 66 percent price drop is certainly worth your time (no pun intended).



Louis Richard has been creating time pieces since 1800 when the brand launched and was responsible for the Swiss marine chronometer industry. Today, the Roslin line of watches from Louis Richard are sold in fine jewelry stores. They are all part of a special Mother's Day promotion this week.



At 66 percent off and selling for $80 on Amazon without a matching bracelet, the better deal which I just found scores you the Louis Richard Roslin ladies watches with Swarovski crystals, a 9 millimeter case, Japanese Quartz movement and a bonus for $49.99. If you order today, each Roslin watch comes with a matching bracelet handmade in the USA featuring genuine stones like Onyx, Turquoise and Quartz.



Click the play button to see the watches that I ordered and unboxed.

Features of the Louis Richard Roslin watch as listed by manufacturer:

Japanese quartz movement

Ion-plated metal case with stainless steel case back

Swarovski elements on bezel and hour markers

Reinforced mineral crystal

Ion-plated metal mesh bracelet with stainless steel buckle

Coin edge push/pull crown

Water resistant up to 30 meters

Hands: Luminescent

Caseback type: Screw-down

Type: Analog, casual

Case Shape: Round

Strap Length: Adjustable

Band Dimensions: 199 millimeters by 14 millimeters

Case Dimensions: 36 millimeter by 42 millimeter by 9 millimeter

Was: $149.99

Now: $49.99

