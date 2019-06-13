Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

One cast-iron frying pan, one Stephen King book, a 5-inch-by-7-inch framed photo of my daughter, a 13.3-inch Macbook Pro, an iPad Pro, a full change of clothes, a large bubble tea, a water bottle, chargers, cables and adapters and a pair of socks. Those are just a few of the tings I can fit inside today's insane $30 backpack!

This could easily be the best backpack deal I've ever seen: $30 for a highly durable tech-ready backpack! It's my type of bargain given that I'm on a plane two to three times per week.

The gender-neutral Handsome Backpack is ideal as a graduation gift, for those on the go and camping. It's also a perfect alternate to a briefcase and a great way to dodge checked bag fees for airlines.

I've tested several different backpacks over the last few years and I'm highly selective about what makes the cut. Think about everything you take to work or school and how many different bags you need to accommodate those needs.

This $29.99 backpack not only doubles as a carry-on, it can be taken on to an airplane as a personal item and then paired with a carry-on. You can essentially enjoy a suitcase and a half without paying checked bag fees.

As a new parent with plenty of accessories ranging from toys to blankets, stuffed animals, bottles, food and wipes, this is a backpack that does it all.

Click the play button to watch me load up this backpack. I will also have an extended version of EVEN more items that I can fit inside this backpack on social media in the coming week.

Features of the Handsome Backpack:

Highly durable and a top way to protect your tech.

Extra shoulder comfort with padded strap.

Ideal for carrying text books; doubles as a small overnight bag.

Four zippered compartments.

Internal laptop sleeve fits laptops up to 15 inches.

Dedicated tablet pocket.

Includes two water bottle compartments.

Contains one large compartment, an organizer pocket and a phone pocket: 22 inches high by 13.7 inches wide by 6.5 inches deep.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off a new for 2019 Handsome Club Line backpack with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.













