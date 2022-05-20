Experts: Yes, consumers should be wary of gas-saving product 'Eco Plus'

Some drivers are wondering about advertised products that claim to save you money at the pump.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, gas prices across the country are, on average, are more than a dollar higher than what they were a month ago, according to AAA.

Consumers are looking for ways to save on fuel, and some are wondering about the product, Eco Plus, which is advertised online as a way to save on fuel consumption.

Doug, a Verify viewer, sent us a link to an article about Eco Plus that claimed it saves a significant amount of money on gas. He wanted to know if that was true.

THE QUESTION

Does using the product Eco Plus guarantee money savings on gas?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, using Eco Plus doesn't guarantee money savings on gas.

WHAT WE FOUND

Let's dive into some of the claims from Eco Plus. According to the company's website, using the device will reduce your fuel consumption up to 55%.

Verify reached out to Eco Plus, asking for data to support that 55% fuel consumption claim.

A spokesperson said, "We do not have specific data to show you since we only have limited resources on our end, but you can visit our website to see how this item works."

After speaking with Verify, the spokesperson also said the product offers 15% reduction, not 55%, and ensured it would be updating the website claim. A check of the website later showed the change had been published.

MORE NEWS: Gas prices surge to another record high in the Carolinas

De Haan and AAA warned about devices like Eco Plus.

"I'll just say it this way: If your car could be designed to get that better fuel efficiency of whatever [percentage], because car manufacturers want to advertise higher fuel efficiency when they can -- a lot of these devices are just gimmicks," De Haan said.

According to AAA, "These types of devices are largely untested and claims unverified by third-party testing."

De Haan went further to give his own experience working on cars and how this device likely doesn't live up to its promises.

"You basically have to hack into the engine computer to get access to it," said De Haan. "It's not as easy as it sounds. It's kind of like hacking an iPhone now. But yeah, this is just a throwaway device that plugs into your OBD2 port. I can't imagine if it actually does anything though."