Harbor Freight Tools is issuing a recall for more than one millions chainsaws.

The company says the power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating even after it has been turned off, posing a serious injury hazard.

The recall involves two models of 14 inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names - Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric.

The chainsaws were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online between May 2009 and February 2018 for about $50.

The company says it has received 15 reports of chainsaws continuing to operate after being turned off. Three people have had laceration injuries, including one serious injury to the arm that required stitches.

Consumers should stop using the chainsaws and return them to their local Harbor Freight Tools for a free replacement chainsaw. Replacements will be available starting May 21.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY