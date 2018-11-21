With the holiday season about to ramp up, the FBI is warning shoppers about scammers and their often-used methods used to steal consumers' money and personal information online.

They've seen it all: fraudulent classified ads or auction sales, gift card scams, social networking scams and e-mail messages that redirect to a fake website. In the coming days, be wary of scammers preying on Black Friday or Cyber Monday bargain hunters and 'too good to be true' offers.

Here are some tips to follow to avoid becoming a victim of cyber fraud:

Do not respond to unsolicited (spam) e-mail.

Do not click on links contained within an unsolicited e-mail.

Be cautious of e-mails claiming to contain pictures in attached files, as the files may contain viruses. Only open attachments from known senders. Always run a virus scan on attachment before opening.

Avoid filling out forms contained in e-mail messages that ask for personal information.

Always compare the link in the e-mail to the web address link you are directed to and determine if they match.

Log on directly to the official website for the business identified in the e-mail, instead of “linking” to it from an unsolicited e-mail. If the e-mail appears to be from your bank, credit card issuer, or other company you deal with frequently, your statements or official correspondence from the business will provide the proper contact information.

Contact the actual business that supposedly sent the e-mail to verify that the e-mail is genuine.

If you are requested to act quickly or there is an emergency, it may be a scam. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act impulsively.

If you receive a request for personal information from a business or financial institution, always look up the main contact information for the requesting company on an independent source (phone book, trusted Internet directory, legitimate billing statement, etc.) and use that contact information to verify the legitimacy of the request.

Remember if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Remember, to report online scams, you can file a complaint with the Internet Crimes Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

