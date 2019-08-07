Chick-fil-A lovers unite! Tuesday is your day to cash in on your cravings!

Fans can mooooove on down to their favorite chicken restaurant Tuesday as it's Cow Appreciation Day. From Open until 7 p.m., you can get a free entree if you go to a location dressed up as a cow. For tips on how to dress up, check out Chick-fil-A's website.

Chick-fil-A's mascot is a cow, who wants you to eat chicken over beef! Chick-fil-A’s website said around 1.95 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day in 2018.

