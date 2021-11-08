Greensboro sees gas prices fall slightly in past week, GasBuddy report says

According to the company’s daily survey of 586 stations in Greensboro, gas prices are averaging $3.24 a day.

Gas prices in Greensboro have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a survey from tech company GasBuddy.

According to the company’s daily survey of 586 stations in Greensboro, gas prices are averaging $3.24 a gallon per day.

The tech company said prices are 17 and half cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greensboro is priced at $3 a gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.81 a gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.56 a gallon while the highest is $3.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.13 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

"Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn't enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in most of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

The tech company said the national average price of gas has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 a gallon Monday.

