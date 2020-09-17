Halloween guide helps you map out holiday plans

Candy company Hershey has created an easy-to-use Halloween guide tailored for every city and county in the United States.

NORFOLK, Va. — This Halloween, the pandemic will force many of us to cancel plans - or at least change how we approach traditions like trick-or-treating.

If you’re still trying to figure it all out, we found something that can help.

It includes a COVID-19 Risk Levels map provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

It’s color coded, from highest risk areas in red, to lowest risk in green.

Visit @Halloween_Assoc's https://t.co/bV1lyoOhS2 for Halloween Safety Guidelines. A color-coded #COVID risk map, provided by @HarvardGH, helps families plan safe celebrations aligned with @CDCgov's social distancing guidelines. Find your county & let the fun begin! #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/RzDH1r0yHI — The Hershey Company (@HersheyCompany) September 17, 2020

Almost all of the seven cities are in the lower risk "yellow zone."