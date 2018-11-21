You know you can save a ton of money by shopping on Black Friday. But if you're using a store credit card to buy everything, that fun day of savings can quickly start to cost you a ton of money.

For Karen Wallace opening bills these days is no big deal, but it used to bring her big-time anxiety.

Karen is one of the millions of Americans, who've opened credit cards or store cards attracted by the promise of rewards or discounts. But after charging $11,000 she realized her debt outweighed any benefit she might've received.

RELATED | FBI Warns of Cyber Scammers Targeting Holiday Shoppers

"I would pay one and not the other because I couldn't afford it. It was just terrifying." Said, Karen

Thomas Moeller is an associate professor of finance at T.C.U. He says that cash back rewards the companies offer you can actually end up hurting you in the long run. He says stores are counting on people this holiday season to open cards and not pay their bills in full or, to keep spending.

One recent report showed more than 39 million people who charged their holiday shopping last year are still paying it off.

RELATED | What You Don't Know About Using Your Debit Card As A Credit Card

Moeller says debit cards or cash is key. If you don't have the discipline or money to pay your charge cards, don't use them.

Lucky for Karen though times have changed. She had to take out a loan and paid off her credit card debt in five years, and she plans to keep it that way.

RELATED | How to Pay Less Credit Card Fees, Costs

© 2018 WFMY