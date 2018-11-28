IKEA is recalling about 8,200 glass-top dining tables due to a laceration hazard.

The recall involves the GLIVARP extendable dining tables.

The company says the table's glass extension leaf can detach and fall unexpectedly, possibly cutting the person using it.

The tables were sold from February 2017 through October 2018 for about $300. The supplier number 12003 is printed on a sticker underneath the tables.

IKEA has received three reports of the table's glass extension leaf detaching and falling, one of which resulted in a minor injury.

Consumers should return the recalled dining tables to IKEA for a full refund or free replacement table.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY