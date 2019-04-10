E&E is recalling 1,800 INK+IVY three-drawer dressers due to tip-over and Entrapment hazards.

According to the US Consumer Product Saftey Commission, the recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The dressers were sold online on bedbathandbeyond.com, jcpenney.com, kohls.com, macys.com, olliix.com, overstock.com and wayfair.com from January 2017 through September 2019 for about $350.

If you own one of the dressers you should immediately stop using it unless it's properly anchored to the wall and placed in an area that children cannot access.

Cunsomers can contact E&E for a full refund with free dresser pick-up or a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

Another option for customers is to receive a pre-paid packaging label to ship their recalled dresser back to E&E for a full refund check or a $400 Designerliving.com store credit.

Recall number: 20-002

Manufactured In: Vietnam

RELATED: Recall may give some Toyota owners a brand new sports car

RELATED: Vitamin and mineral supplements recalled for cancer, lead poisoning risk

RELATED: Generic Zantac sold at major US stores recalled over cancer concerns

RELATED: High Point Company Recalls Over 600 Chests Due to Tip-Over Hazard

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users