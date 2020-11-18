SHOPPING LIMITS: Retailers get ahead of panic buying

As coronavirus cases rise around the Triad, retailers are stopping panic buying before it starts. Buyers are limited to a certain number of items per trip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To keep folks from hording items for a second time as coronavirus numbers rise, retailers are placing limits on items.

Some shoppers in the Triad said they don’t plan to stockpile.

“We’re not going to be stocking up on anything, Sue Graeme said” “We’re going to buy as we need the items.”

Maddison Cox said she could see the panic buying happening again.

“People will go crazy and take all of it,” Cox said.

That’s why retails are upping restrictions to avoid scenes like empty shelves on cleaning isles, and we all remember the struggle to find toilet tissue back in the spring.

“I think it’s a great idea for the stores to put reasonable limits on the items that they’re selling,” Graeme said.

Publix is limiting paper towels and bath tissue.

The company said in a statement these items are being rationed by their suppliers.

In their Greensboro store, they’ve put limits of 1 per person on Clorox wipes and other cleaning supplies.

Target has a board listing items they’re limiting purchases on, like sanitizer and toilet paper.

Harris Teeter temporarily set purchase limits of two per customer on certain products.

There’s a long list on their website that includes water, cleaning supplies and bath tissue.

Locally owned Greensboro store, Bestway Grocery manager Liz Besson said they’ve had limits on certain items since the start of the pandemic, and have no plans to change it.

“Like any cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towel, Kleenex,” Besson said.

Beeson said they don’t have any shortages, but plan to over stock on common holiday cooking items.

“We’re definitely stocking up on chicken, cooking stock any vegetable or beef,” Besson said. “Our distributor let us know there could be a possible shortage. So we’re trying to get as much on the shelf so we have enough for the holiday season.”

The retailers mentioned in this story don’t plan to put limit on meats during the holiday.