COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina gas tax will increase 2-cents this year to 22-cents starting on July 1.

The tax, which passed in a bill in 2017 to improve the infrastructure, will increase gas 2-cents every year until 2022. This is the third part of a six part increase.

This tax is also part of a ten-year plan to improve the state's infrastructure.

The funds raised will go to The New Gas Tax Trust Fund and will pay for state road maintenance, repairs and improvement. The tax will bring in an estimated $70 million a year, and hopes to fund $1 billion in road and bridge work across the state.

According to online records from SCDOT, only seven percent of the planned projects have been completed in 34 our of 46 counties in the state.

