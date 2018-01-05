Premier Kitchen Products is recalling about 19,000 Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers.

The company says the small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a cutting hazard to the user.

The recall involves the Sharper Image Mandoline Slicer with Model Number 12SP1006, and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicer with Model Number 12EP203.

Frigidaire Mandolina Slicer

CPSC.gov, Custom

Consumers should stop using the recalled slicers and contact Premier Kitchen Products for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

The slicers were sold at several stores including HomeGoods, Kohl's, Marshall's, Ross, Target, and more from May 2017 through April 2018. They sold for about $13 to $20.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2017 WFMY