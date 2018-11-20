GREENSBORO, NC -- 'Tis the season for giving. Around the holidays are hearts and wallets are open. Some charities are reputable and make sure your money goes to a good cause but you can also find schemers out there looking to take advantage of your generosity.

Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau says we can be too trusting this time of the year. She came on the Good Morning Show to give WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner these tips.

1. Beware Sound-A-Like Charities

A few years ago 2 Wants To Know actually busted someone with a fake red kettle pretending to be with the Salvation Army. Schemers create charities with names and symbols that are very similar to real charities. For example, many people are familiar with the Make-A-Wish Foundation but the BBB gets reports of people being solicited by "Kids Wish Network" - an organization that isn't as reputable. The BBB says Kids Wish Network uses professional fundraisers to get money and that means only 20% of what you give actually goes to programs for kids.

2. Check Disclosures

So that's the second tip, look to see where your money is going and if the charity even tells you how they spend it. Yates says if someone calls you and asks for money over the phone, ask the caller to send you something in writing about how the donations are spent. Or you can look it up on bbb.give.org. If an organization doesn't disclose that is a red flag.

3. Take Your Time

Believe it or not, two out of three of us don't research a charity before we give money. Avoid on the spot decisions so you can look into how your money will be spent. Avoid emotional pleas that may exploit your giving nature during the holidays. If an organization is legit, they will wait for your gift tomorrow after you've done your research.

For more holiday tips to protect yourself check out go.bbb.org/holidayhelper.

