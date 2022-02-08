Uber rolls out new feature on app that reminds passengers to buckle up while riding

The driver's phone will issue a distinctive chime reminding riders to fasten seat belts, while the rider's phone will receive a push notification with a similar tip.

YORK, Pa. — Uber announced this week it is launching a new safety feature aimed at reminding passengers to buckle up when they using the ride-sharing app.

When a passenger gets in an Uber vehicle, the driver's phone will issue a distinctive chime that will remind the rider to fasten their seat belt. At the same time, a push alert will be sent to the passenger's phone, issuing a similar reminder, according to Uber.

According to experts, wearing a seat belt is one of the most effective ways people can protect themselves during a crash.

"A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds four out of five people surveyed do not always buckle up during short trips or when traveling by taxi or ride-hailing service," Uber said in a press release. "Additionally, recent data from NHTSA also shows 47% of passengers killed during a crash weren’t wearing seat belts."

Uber's decision to roll out the seat belt reminder is based off that data, the company said.

“Buckling up is one of the most effective ways to help keep yourself and others in the vehicle safe in a crash," said Kristin Smith, Uber's Head of Global Road Safety Policy. "By leveraging technologyto remind riders to buckle up, we hope to increase seat belt use and potentially save lives."

The notifications are designed to educate riders about the importance of seatbelt safety and remind them to buckle up.

“People are less likely to wear a seat belt in the back seat, particularly in ride-hailing vehicles, even though the simple act of buckling up can save your life in the event of a crash,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “We’re pleased Uber has taken this proactive step to encourage riders to buckle up, so everyone arrives safely at their destination.”

“Since 1975, seat belts are estimated to have saved more than374,000 lives,” said Mark Chung, vice president of roadway practice at the National Safety Council. “At NSC, one of the first safe driving practices we encourage is buckling up. We are thrilled Uber is taking seat belt safety seriously with this new feature, and we thank them for their leadership in advancing safety for riders and drivers across the country.”