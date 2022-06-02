4 things you're spending more on in 2022

Everything is more expensive these days, but these four categories are hitting your wallet hardest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it feels like everything is more expensive these days, that's because it is. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, costs are up across the board.

The Bureau’s, “all items index” measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services. That index increased 8.3% for the 12 months ending in April 2022.

Here are a few areas costing you the most right now:

Housing

One of the most basic necessities is costing more. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, housing has increased by 5.1% since April 2021.

Food

Eating at home doesn't cost what it used to. In fact, the average cost of food has gone up 10.8%. Eating out is more expensive, too, jumping 7.2% from April 2021.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

New vehicles

Now is not the time to purchase a new car unless you’ve got money to burn. Prices have jumped 13.2%. This continued a trend from January when Edmunds.com found that 82% of new car buyers paid above the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

Three brands in particular ­— Cadillac, Land Rover and Kia — were costing customers the most above sticker price.

Airline fares